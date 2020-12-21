Doosan Heavy wins 620 bln-won Guam plant deal
11:59 December 21, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Heavy Industries Co., a major South Korean plant builder, said Monday it has won a 620 billion-won (US$560 million) plant order in Guam.
Doosan Heavy has signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with a South Korean consortium led by state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) to build a combined cycle power plant in Dededo, Guam, by 2024, the company said in a statement.
The Guam Power Authority placed the 200-megawatt power plant order to the KEPCO consortium, and the consortium signed the EPC deal with Doosan Heavy, it said.
