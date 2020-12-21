Concerns over leafleting ban stems from lack of 'accurate understanding': unification ministry
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- Concerns over South Korea's recently legislated ban on sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets into North Korea stems from a lack of understanding of the measure, the unification ministry said Monday.
Last week, the ruling Democratic Party rammed the leafleting ban through the National Assembly after forcefully ending a filibuster by the main opposition party objecting to the bill, despite concerns that the ban undermines the right to freedom of expression.
The ruling party and the government have argued that the legislation is necessary to protect the lives and safety of residents living in the border areas because such leaflets could provoke the North to undertake bellicose acts, such as opening fire to shoot down leaflet-carrying balloons.
"We believe that in a situation where an accurate understanding of the legislation is lacking, some unbalanced opinions have been raised at home and aboard," the ministry said. "We will further strengthen communication with relevant officials and organizations at home and abroad and seek a broader understanding."
Many critics, including some U.S. lawmakers and international human rights groups, have expressed concerns about the bill, pointing out it could hurt the freedom of expression and undercut efforts to send outside information into the reclusive North.
Tomas Ojea Quintana, U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in the North, has called on Seoul to reconsider the legislation before it goes into effect. The unification ministry has expressed regret over the demand, saying the ban was legislated according to due democratic procedures.
