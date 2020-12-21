Hanwha Solution to raise 1.2 tln won via stock sale for renewable energy biz
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Solution Corp., Hanwha's energy subsidiary, said Monday it will sell new shares to raise 1.2 trillion won (US$1.1 billion) to step up its solar panel business and develop renewable energy technology.
Hanwha Solution's board of directors approved the plan for the issuance of 31.4 million shares to fund its broader plan to invest 2.8 trillion won in the next five years in solar and hydrogen businesses.
The company said it will use the funds in the research and development of advanced solar panel materials and energy storage systems for solar panels.
The company will also spend 200 billion won in the "green" hydrogen business, which uses renewable energy to produce hydrogen from water.
The company said it aims to generate 21 trillion won of revenue in 2025 by targeting the growing renewable energy market in South Korea, the United States and Europe.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)