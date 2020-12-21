Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
(3rd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
SEOUL -- Gatherings of five or more people will be banned in the greater Seoul area, beginning Wednesday, in a new hard-line measure to combat the spread of the coronavirus, local governments said Monday.
The governments of Seoul and neighboring Gyeonggi Province and Incheon announced the strident assembly restriction measure in time for the upcoming peak season for year-end gatherings and events.
Moon affirms 2021 budget use for coronavirus vaccine, treatment development
SEOUL-- President Moon Jae-in said Monday the government will spend a part of South Korea's record amount of science-related budget next year for the development of a COVID-19 vaccine and treatment.
He was chairing the third plenary meeting of the Presidential Advisory Council on Science and Technology at Cheong Wa Dae.
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 1,000 on fewer tests, daily death toll hits new high
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell below 1,000 for the first time in six days Monday, mainly due to less testing over the weekend, as health authorities are set to announce new virus restrictions over the Christmas and New Year's Day holiday period. The daily virus death toll also hit a record high amid rising patients.
The country added 926 more COVID-19 cases, including 892 local infections, raising the total caseload to 50,591, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Ruling party chief expresses regret over criticism of new law banning anti-Pyongyang leaflets
SEOUL -- Ruling Democratic Party (DP) Chairman Rep. Lee Nak-yon on Monday voiced his regret over growing criticism that the new law banning the launching of anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border runs afoul of the right to freedom of expression.
Last Monday, the National Assembly, where the DP commands a majority, passed a bill that penalizes the sending of propaganda leaflets critical of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un or his political system into the North, despite strong objection by opposition lawmakers.
Concerns over leafleting ban stems from lack of 'accurate understanding': unification ministry
SEOUL -- Concerns over South Korea's recently legislated ban on sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets into North Korea stems from a lack of understanding of the measure, the unification ministry said Monday.
Last week, the ruling Democratic Party rammed the leafleting ban through the National Assembly after forcefully ending a filibuster by the main opposition party objecting to the bill, despite concerns that the ban undermines the right to freedom of expression.
(LEAD) Financially troubled SsangYong Motor files for court receivership
SEOUL -- Financially-troubled SsangYong Motor Co. said Monday it has filed for court receivership as it struggles with snowballing debts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision comes after SsangYong Motor, the South Korean unit of Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., failed to pay 60 billion won (US$54.8 million) worth of debts to its creditor banks last week.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks hit record high on pharmaceutical gains
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed at a record high Monday as pharmaceutical heavyweights posted strong gains amid the surging new coronavirus cases. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 6.47 points, or 0.23 percent, to close at 2,778.65.
S. Korea eyes nurturing key industries as new growth engines
SEOUL -- South Korea said Monday it plans to foster what it calls the "Big 3" industries, namely green cars, biohealth, and non-memory chips, in line with efforts to overcome economic fallout from the virus pandemic and seek sustainable growth.
The combined amount of state funds allocated for the three segments will reach 4.2 trillion won (US$3.8 billion) next year, up 37 percent from 2020, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
