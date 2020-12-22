Korean-language dailies

-- Basic rights violated by COVID-19, gov't remains idle (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ban on gatherings of 5 or more, metropolitan area comes to halt (Kookmin Daily)

-- 5 or more people not allowed to get together in greater Seoul area starting tomorrow (Donga llbo)

-- Gatherings of 5 or more people to be banned starting tomorrow in Seoul, Gyeonggi (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gatherings of 5 or more people to be banned in metropolitan area (Segye Times)

-- 5 or more people not allowed to gather in metropolitan area (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Frank advice to President Moon about vaccine goes nowhere (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Christmas, New Year celebrations possible 'only with immediate family members' (Hankyoreh)

-- Your efforts for recycling (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't puts forth super-strong measure of banning gatherings of 5 or more people in metropolitan area (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 5 or more people cannot get together in metropolitan area starting tomorrow (Korea Economic Daily)

