Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 22.
Korean-language dailies
-- Basic rights violated by COVID-19, gov't remains idle (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ban on gatherings of 5 or more, metropolitan area comes to halt (Kookmin Daily)
-- 5 or more people not allowed to get together in greater Seoul area starting tomorrow (Donga llbo)
-- Gatherings of 5 or more people to be banned starting tomorrow in Seoul, Gyeonggi (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gatherings of 5 or more people to be banned in metropolitan area (Segye Times)
-- 5 or more people not allowed to gather in metropolitan area (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Frank advice to President Moon about vaccine goes nowhere (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Christmas, New Year celebrations possible 'only with immediate family members' (Hankyoreh)
-- Your efforts for recycling (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't puts forth super-strong measure of banning gatherings of 5 or more people in metropolitan area (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 5 or more people cannot get together in metropolitan area starting tomorrow (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Gatherings capped at four through Jan. 3 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Private gatherings of 5 or more banned in Seoul area until Jan. 3 (Korea Herald)
-- EU nations shut doors to UK over new variant fears (Korea Times)
