(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 22)

Leadership shines at times of crisis. Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong explicitly shows it. In a nationally televised statement to his people on Monday, he said the country's first batch of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive by the end of December and that all people will be vaccinated within the third quarter of next year if everything goes smoothly. His announcement was the first of its kind in Asia about a government's vaccination plan with Pfizer and BioNTech.