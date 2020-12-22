Court to hold hearing over top prosecutor's injunction request against suspension
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- A court will hold a hearing Tuesday to consider an injunction request by the country's top prosecutor over a disciplinary measure handed to him earlier this month.
The Seoul Administrative Court is scheduled to open a hearing at 2:00 p.m. to decide whether to issue an injunction filed by Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.
Last week, President Moon Jae-in endorsed the justice ministry's decision to suspend the top prosecutor for two months over four counts of alleged misconduct, including the surveillance of judges hearing cases on former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and presidential officials' alleged involvement in the Ulsan mayoral election in 2018 to bring victory to one of Moon's longtime friends.
The measure went into effect immediately.
Yoon filed an injunction Thursday night, along with a separate administrative lawsuit against the decision, claiming that the disciplinary session had procedural errors and the allegations against him were not true.
He also argued that the measure to bar him from performing his duty seriously undermined the values of political impartiality and independence at the prosecution. Also major investigations, including a probe into the controversial closure of the Wolsong-1 nuclear reactor, could be dealt a serious setback, he added.
His two-year term was scheduled to finish in July.
On Dec. 1, the same court granted a preliminary injunction to halt his temporary removal imposed by Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae over allegations of a series of misconduct. The ministry, undeterred, proceeded with its disciplinary panel discussions twice to eventually discipline him.
A court decision is expected to come out late at night or early Wednesday.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)