S. Korea to close ski slopes, tourist attractions in virus fight: PM
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will close ski slopes and other tourist attractions during the upcoming holiday season to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Tuesday.
The new restrictions will be part of the government's special antivirus measures in effect from Thursday until Jan. 3, Chung said during an interagency meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic response.
"We intend to break the force of the third wave with measures that are stronger than those under Level 3 social distancing," he said.
The capital area is currently under Level 2.5, the second highest in a five-tier scheme, as authorities continue to weigh the pros and cons of adopting Level 3 rules.
The rest of the nation is under Level 2.
Chung said all winter sports facilities, as well as popular year-end tourist attractions, will be required to close during the designated period.
Restrictions will also apply to private gatherings of five or more people, while restaurants and nursing homes, which have become hotbeds for cluster infections, will face stricter social distancing rules, he added.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)