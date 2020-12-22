LPGA star Ko Jin-young opens up gap at top of world rankings
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- By winning the LPGA season finale, Ko Jin-young has given herself some breathing room at the top of the world rankings.
The South Korean star stayed at the top of the latest rankings announced Tuesday with 9.05 points. Ko won the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida over the weekend to wrap up the truncated season.
Kim Sei-young, who tied for second at the tournament, stayed at No. 2 in the rankings with 7.77 points.
Two weeks ago, Kim had closed the gap on Ko to 7.69 to 7.38. Ko only made her LPGA season debut in November while biding her time in South Korea during the coronavirus pandemic, and Kim had won twice during Ko's absence, including her first career major.
Ko has since responded with a runner-up finish at the U.S. Women's Open, followed by the win in Florida. Ko has been the top-ranked female golfer since July last year.
Another South Korean player, Park In-bee, stayed at No. 3. Kim Hyo-joo (No. 9) and Park Sung-hyun (No. 10) were the other Koreans inside the top 10.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)