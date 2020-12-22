Seoul stocks extend losses on virus concerns
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended losses late Tuesday morning as investors are wary of COVID-19 that is spreading at home and abroad.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 19.34 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,759.31 as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks got off to a weak start after the benchmark index closed at an all-time high in the previous session.
Earlier in the morning, the South Korean government rolled out additional antivirus measures, such as banning private gatherings of five or more people from Thursday to Jan. 3 across the country.
It is an extension of a ban that was previously limited to the greater Seoul area from Wednesday until Jan. 3.
Global recovery hopes also weakened over the new strain of the coronavirus in Britain, reportedly up to 70 percent more transmissible than the original COVID-19 illness.
Most large caps traded lower in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics declined 0.55 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 2.16 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, lost 1.07 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem dropped 1.47 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI moved down 1.24 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics retreated 0.85 percent, and Celltrion went down 1.36 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver gained 1.76 percent, with its rival Kakao adding 1.19 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,106.9 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.2 won from the previous session's close.
