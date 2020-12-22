Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on gatherings of 5 or more people in virus fight: PM
SEOUL -- South Korea will ban private gatherings of five or more people during the upcoming holiday season to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Tuesday.
The new restriction will be part of the government's special antivirus measures in effect from Thursday until Jan. 3, Chung said during an interagency meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic response.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 1,000 for 2nd day, private gatherings to be banned from Wednesday
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell below 1,000 for the second consecutive day Tuesday, but the nation again recorded its highest daily death toll as health authorities tightened virus curbs to slow the spread of the virus.
The country added 869 more COVID-19 cases, including 824 local infections, raising the total caseload to 51,460, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Court to hold hearing over top prosecutor's injunction request against suspension
SEOUL -- A court will hold a hearing Tuesday to consider an injunction request by the country's top prosecutor over a disciplinary measure handed to him earlier this month.
The Seoul Administrative Court is scheduled to open a hearing at 2:00 p.m. to decide whether to issue an injunction filed by Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.
-----------------
Unification ministry distributes fact sheet about leafleting ban to diplomatic corps: official
SEOUL -- The unification ministry has put together an English-language fact sheet about a recently legislated ban on sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets into North Korea and distributed it to foreign diplomatic missions here, an official said Tuesday.
The fact sheet was sent to the missions of over 50 countries, including member countries of the "Peace Club," a consultative channel between Seoul's foreign ministry and envoys from countries that have diplomatic missions in the North.
-----------------
S. Korea investigating more suspected highly pathogenic bird flu
SEOUL -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Tuesday it is currently investigating 20 suspected cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza from wild birds.
The country reported this year's first highly pathogenic avian influenza case from wild birds in late October. A total of 33 cases were confirmed from wild bird habitats across the country.
-----------------
Biden gets vaccinated for COVID-19, tells people to follow suit
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President-elect Joe Biden received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine Monday, setting an example for others to follow while many Americans say they are unwilling to get the shot.
Biden is one of the first high-ranking U.S. officials to have publicly received a COVID-19 vaccine after the sitting vice president, Mike Pence, got his first dose on Friday.
-----------------
N. Korea claims no confirmed cases of coronavirus: WHO
SEOUL -- North Korea has conducted coronavirus tests on more than 10,000 people but no outbreak has been reported in the country yet, a World Health Organization report showed Tuesday.
The North has conducted tests on a total of 10,960 people as of Dec. 10 and claims that no cases have been reported, according to the agency's latest weekly situation report on COVID-19.
-----------------
K-pop band BTOB's rapper under probe on alleged marijuana use
SEOUL -- K-pop band BTOB's rapper Jung Il-hoon was apprehended by the police earlier this year for allegedly smoking marijuana on multiple occasions, according to law enforcement authorities.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Monday they referred the 26-year-old rapper, together with accomplices, to the prosecution in July, with recommendations to indict him for violating the Narcotics Control Act.
-----------------
(Yonhap Interview) Hit director Lee Eung-bok returns with loveless 'Sweet Home'
SEOUL -- Director Lee Eung-bok's filmography is filled with several megahit TV series -- "Descendants of the Sun" (2016), "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" (2016) and "Mr. Sunshine" (2018).
Despite the difference in settings and genres, the three shows are basically love stories about the romantic relationship between a man and a woman.
(END)