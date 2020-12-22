Yonhap News Summary
(4th LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on restaurant gatherings of 5 or more people
SEOUL -- South Korea will ban five or more people from gathering at restaurants during the upcoming holiday season to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.
Restaurants will be fined up to 3 million won (US$2,709) in case of a violation, while customers will be fined up to 100,000 won, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.
(LEAD) U.S. stresses importance of free flow of information to N. Korea
WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- The U.S. State Department on Monday underscored the importance of getting outside information into North Korea in its first official comment on South Korea's recently legislated ban on sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.
"With regards to the DPRK, we continue to campaign for the free flow of information into the DPRK," a State Department spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency in response to a question regarding the leafleting ban. "As a global policy, we advocate for the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms."
(LEAD) Unification ministry distributes fact sheet about leafleting ban to diplomatic corps: official
SEOUL -- The unification ministry has put together an English-language fact sheet about a recently legislated ban on sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets into North Korea and distributed it to foreign diplomatic missions here, an official said Tuesday.
The fact sheet was sent to the missions of over 50 countries, including member countries of the "Peace Club," a consultative channel between Seoul's foreign ministry and envoys from countries that have diplomatic missions in the North.
Cabinet approves bill banning anti-Pyongyang leaflets
SEOUL -- The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a bill banning the sending of anti-Pyongyang leaflets into North Korea, promising to make greater efforts to help dispel any misunderstanding of the measure amid criticism it undermines the right to freedom of expression.
The amendment to the Development of Inter-Korean Relations Act, which passed the National Assembly earlier this month, calls for punishing the scattering of leaflets across the border with up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 30 million won (US$27,047).
(2nd LD) Court to resume hearing over top prosecutor's injunction request against suspension later this week
SEOUL -- A high-profile hearing on an injunction request by the country's top prosecutor over a disciplinary measure handed to him earlier this month will resume later this week, a court said Tuesday.
The Seoul Administrative Court began the hearing behind closed doors at 2 p.m. on whether to grant an injunction filed by Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.
1 in 4 COVID-19 cases in Seoul confirmed via random testing
SEOUL -- One in four new daily COVID-19 cases in Seoul was confirmed through random street testing this week, the city government said Tuesday.
The number of new daily coronavirus infections in the capital rose by 317 on Monday, staying over the 300 mark for the seventh consecutive day.
(LEAD) Moon says COVID-19 vaccinations for Korean people won't be 'too late'
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday that efforts are well under way to ensure that coronavirus vaccinations for the South Korean people won't be too late.
Moon made the remarks while meeting with the leaders of the five major constitutional organizations to discuss measures to overcome the COVID-19 crisis and other pending national issues.
