Slugger Roberto Ramos returns with KBO's Twins

Playing on $500,000 this year, Ramos set the Twins' franchise record with 38 home runs, despite being limited to 117 out of 144 games with assorted injuries. He ranked second in the KBO in that category, and also knocked in 86 runs and scored 74 runs. The left-handed batter slashed .278/.362/.592 and ranked seventh in the league with a .954 on-base plus slugging percentage.