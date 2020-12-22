Number of workers taking parental leave up 4.5 pct in 2019: data
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- The number of workers taking parental leave rose 4.5 percent in 2019 from a year earlier, data showed Tuesday, with women still accounting for the majority of such employees.
According to the data compiled by Statistics Korea, the number of workers taking parental leave came to 159,153 in 2019, doubling from just 72,769 posted in 2010.
Women accounted for 80.1 percent of the workers on parental leave, far outnumbering their male counterparts.
The proportion of men, which came to 19.9 percent, nevertheless marked a significant leap from only 2.7 percent posted in 2010.
In 2019, an average of 22.8 people went on parental leave for every 100 babies born in that year.
By age group, workers aged from 30 to 34 accounted for more than half of mothers who went on parental leave. Among fathers, the age group from 35 to 39 made up the largest proportion at 40.7 percent.
Around 63 percent of parents who used the leave worked for companies with 300 or more employees, indicating that the system has become well rooted among midsized firms and conglomerates.
By industry, employees working in the manufacturing sector accounted for 21.8 percent of fathers who took such leave. Among mothers, those working in the public health and welfare segment took up the largest share at 17.6 percent.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)