Albright calls for U.S.-S. Korea cooperation on N. Korea's denuclearization
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright said Tuesday she expects the incoming U.S. administration to pursue a prepared diplomatic process to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue in close cooperation with South Korea, according to the unification ministry Tuesday.
Albright made the remarks during a video call with Unification Minister Lee In-young earlier in the day. Albright, who served as secretary of state under President Bill Clinton's administration, traveled to Pyongyang in 2000 and met with then North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, the current leader's father.
During Tuesday's call, Albright said she "expects the incoming U.S. administration to push ahead with a prepared diplomatic process in close coordination with South Korea to solve the North Korean nuclear issue," the ministry said in a press release.
She called on Seoul to communicate closely with the incoming Joe Biden administration, saying that South Korea understands North Korea the best, according to the ministry.
Minister Lee said he will work in close coordination with the incoming administration to make progress in the peace process, his office said.
