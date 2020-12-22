Go to Contents
S. Korean kicker Koo Young-hoe named to NFL Pro Bowl

17:31 December 22, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- A near-perfect season has netted South Korean kicker Koo Young-hoe his first All-Star berth in American football.

Koo earned a Pro Bowl nod in the National Football League (NFL) on Monday (U.S. time), based on a combination of fan, player and coach voting.

In this Associated Press file photo from Sept. 27, 2020, Koo Young-hoe, the South Korean kicker for the Atlanta Falcons, warms up before a National Football League regular season game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Yonhap)

Koo has been one of the NFL's best kickers this season. He has been successful on 35 of 36 field goal attempts through 13 games. Koo's only miss of the season came in September.

He already owns the franchise record for most field goals in a season. And with three games remaining, Koo is challenging the all-time NFL record of 44 field goals, set by David Akers for the San Francisco 49ers in 2011.

Born in Seoul, the 26-year-old Koo moved to the United States in sixth grade. After a four-year college career, Koo signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2017, and then became the fourth South Korean native to play in the NFL, joining John Lee, Kyle Love, and former Super Bowl MVP and four-time Pro Bowler Hines Ward.

In this USA Today Sports file photo via Reuters from Dec. 13, 2020, Koo Young-hoe (R), the South Korean kicker for the Atlanta Falcons, kicks a field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers during a National Football League regular season game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (Yonhap)

He only appeared in four games for the Chargers. After bouncing around in a minor competition and getting cut by the New England Patriots, Koo signed with the Falcons in October last year, and went on to make 23 of 26 field goal attempts in eight games in the 2019 season.

The Falcons rewarded Koo with a one-year, US$750,000 extension, and the deal has paid handsome dividends.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL will not hold its annual Pro Bowl game and will instead have a virtual match with players competing in the iconic Madden video game.

This image captured from the Atlanta Falcons' Twitter page shows the National Football League team's South Korean kicker, Koo Young-hoe, following his first Pro Bowl selection on Dec. 22, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

