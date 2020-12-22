Main opposition lawmaker leaves party amid wealth-related allegations
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- A lawmaker of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) left the party Tuesday in light of recent allegations that he illegally amassed personal wealth.
Rep. Jeon Bong-min, based in the port city of Busan, announced his decision to leave the PPP and serve as an independent.
MBC TV reported earlier that the first-term lawmaker allegedly had his father's construction company outsource projects to a firm that he and his siblings owned, which could constitute illegal wealth transfer.
The lawmaker's father was suspected of attempting to cover up the news report by bribing a journalist.
"I give my sincere apology to the people and party members for stirring up criticism with my father's improper remarks," Jeon said.
He, however, did not admit to the allegations, saying they will be dealt with in accordance with the law.
