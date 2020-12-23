Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 23.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea to ban five or more people from gathering at restaurants across country from Thursday (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't to close ski resorts and popular venues for watching sunrise on New Year's Day (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea to extend ban on restaurant gatherings of 5 or more people to across country, ski resorts and popular venues for watching sunrise on New Year's Day to be closed (Donga llbo)
-- Central gov't follows initiatives of authorities of the greater Seoul area, confidence in gov't over antivirus measures eroding (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to close ski resorts and popular venues for watching sunrise (Segye Times)
-- President instructed officials to secure foreign COVID-19 vaccines in September, public officials began working in November (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea to receive 1.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca in Feb. (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to shut down ski resorts and popular venues for watching sunrise (Hankyoreh)
-- Introduction of vaccines delayed, but Moon says preparations are well under way (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S., China are likely to fiercely compete over 130 tln-won market on environment, social and governance (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Businessman appeals to ruling party to exercise caution in their push to enact new law on industrial disasters (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Koreans bewildered by surprise COVID-19 travel, gatherings ban (Korea Herald)
-- Korea falters in year-end COVID-19 fight (Korea Times)
-- Restaurant tables limited to four until Jan. 3 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
