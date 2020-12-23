Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea to ban five or more people from gathering at restaurants across country from Thursday (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't to close ski resorts and popular venues for watching sunrise on New Year's Day (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea to extend ban on restaurant gatherings of 5 or more people to across country, ski resorts and popular venues for watching sunrise on New Year's Day to be closed (Donga llbo)

-- Central gov't follows initiatives of authorities of the greater Seoul area, confidence in gov't over antivirus measures eroding (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't to close ski resorts and popular venues for watching sunrise (Segye Times)

-- President instructed officials to secure foreign COVID-19 vaccines in September, public officials began working in November (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea to receive 1.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca in Feb. (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't to shut down ski resorts and popular venues for watching sunrise (Hankyoreh)

-- Introduction of vaccines delayed, but Moon says preparations are well under way (Hankook Ilbo)

-- U.S., China are likely to fiercely compete over 130 tln-won market on environment, social and governance (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Businessman appeals to ruling party to exercise caution in their push to enact new law on industrial disasters (Korea Economic Daily)

