N. Korea tightens antivirus measures as deadline for '80-day campaign' nears
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is stepping up antivirus inspections at its borders and elsewhere, state media reported Wednesday, as the year-end deadline approaches for its "80-day campaign" to stave off the coronavirus pandemic and achieve economic development goals.
"As the virus poses a high risk of transmission due to seasonal characteristics, we are pushing ahead with the campaign to ensure that officials, workers and residents carry out antivirus measures in a proactive manner," the state-run Korean Central Broadcasting Station (KCBS) said.
In particular, the North is taking strong measures in the border areas by conducting re-inspections on facilities, including bridges near the borders, railway stations and trading ports.
The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) also carried an article, saying that health facilities are carrying out check-ups on the elderly, children and other local residents with respiratory symptoms or fever.
The country has also strengthened inspection on migratory birds and their habitats to prevent the slightest possibility of the spread of the virus, it added.
The North appears to be tightening antivirus efforts further as it approaches the end-of-year deadline it set for an "80-day campaign."
In October, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un launched the 80-day campaign to achieve the country's national and economic goals by the end of the year ahead of a rare party congress scheduled for January. The North has placed nationwide antivirus efforts as the top priority task of the campaign, according to state media.
In early December, state media also said that Pyongyang has been placed on the highest level of alert against the coronavirus, suspending the operation of public facilities, such as restaurants and public bathhouses, and restricting the movement of people in the capital.
North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free, but it has taken nationwide efforts to prevent an outbreak of the contagious disease, including the border closure put in place early this year.
