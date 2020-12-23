New coach for K League champs Jeonbuk says he wants to entertain fans
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- Taking over a club that has won four straight championships is no mean task. Expectations are sky high, and anything short of another title will be considered a disappointment.
Kim Sang-sik, the new head coach of the four-time reigning K League 1 champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, is already feeling that weight. But he knows one way that can relieve that pressure: having fun with his players and enjoying the ride.
"Ever since I was a player, I've always been about playing a fun and aggressive brand of football," Kim said in his introductory press conference on Wednesday at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, 240 kilometers south of Seoul. Owing to COVID-19 restrictions, it was held without any media present and streamed live on Jeonbuk's YouTube channel, with Kim answering pre-submitted questions.
The former midfielder was named the new bench boss on Tuesday, replacing the departed Jose Morais. Kim had been Morais' top assistant for both of the Portuguese coach's seasons.
"I want our players to score a whole bunch of goals and entertain our supporters," Kim added. "I have faith in those players."
Jeonbuk have won each of the past four K League titles, and they achieved a "double" by winning both the K League 1 and the Korean FA Cup in 2020.
Their pursuit of a rare "treble," or winning three major trophies, came crashing down at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League in Qatar earlier this month, when Jeonbuk failed to even get out of the group stage.
Jeonbuk's last AFC title came in 2016.
"Any coach of Jeonbuk should try to win as many trophies as possible," Kim said. "Next year, my goal is to win the K League 1 and the AFC Champions League."
Asked if he wants to make any drastic changes to the club, Kim said, "We'll stick to what we do well. And I think our players have championship DNA. Those guys thrive in big matches."
Kim spent the final five seasons of his 15-year K League career with Jeonbuk, from 2009 to 2013. He was the captain when Jeonbuk won their first K League championship in 2009.
Following his retirement, Kim remained with Jeonbuk as an assistant coach in 2014. He is now the first former Jeonbuk player to take the reins as the club's head coach.
"On the field and during matches, I'll be hard on the guys," Kim said. "But away from the pitch, I'll try to be their big brother, friend and father."
