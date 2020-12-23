Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to halt flights from Britain until Dec. 31 over new virus strain woes
SEOUL -- South Korea said Wednesday it will suspend flights arriving from Britain until the end of this year over concerns about a new strain of the novel coronavirus.
The country's diplomatic missions in Britain will suspend issuing quarantine-waiver documents so as to place all arrivals from the European nation in a 14-day quarantine, according to health authorities.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Ex-justice minister's wife gets 4-year prison term over academic fraud scandal
SEOUL -- Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk's wife was sentenced by a Seoul court on Wednesday to imprisonment of four years for academic fraud and other charges.
The Seoul Central District Court handed down the jail sentence, together with a fine of 500 million won (US$451,000) and a forfeit of 140 million won, to Chung Kyung-sim, the wife of the former presidential secretary for civil affairs and a close aide to President Moon Jae-in.
-----------------
Vice FM expresses concerns to China over warplanes' entry into KADIZ
SEOUL -- Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun expressed concern Wednesday over the entry of Chinese warplanes into South Korea's air defense identification zone this week when he held a video call with his Chinese counterpart, a foreign ministry official said.
On Tuesday, four Chinese military aircraft and 15 Russian planes unilaterally entered the zone during what appeared to be their combined training, though none breached South Korea's territorial airspace, according to Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
-----------------
Moon replaces 10 vice minister-level officials
SEOUL -- President Moon-in has replaced 10 vice minister-level officials, including those at the foreign and education ministries, Cheong Wa Dae announced Wednesday.
Choi Jong-moon, former ambassador to France, has been tapped as second vice foreign minister, and Jung Jong-chul, the education ministry's director of planning and coordination, has been named vice education minster.
-----------------
(3rd LD) S. Korea confirms 20th highly pathogenic bird flu case
SEOUL -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Wednesday it has identified this year's 20th highly pathogenic bird flu case from farms, amid deepening concerns over the nationwide spread of the contagious disease.
The latest case was reported at a duck farm in Yongin, just south of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
-----------------
(LEAD) USFK to start administering Moderna vaccine this week: commander
SEOUL -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) will start administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to its members this week, Gen. Robert Abrams said Wednesday.
According to the U.S. Department of Defense's plan, Allgood Army Community Hospital inside Camp Humphreys in South Korea will be one of four sites outside the continental U.S. that will receive the initial vaccination.
-----------------
Seoul city to offer 800 bln won in low-interest loans to virus-hit small merchants
SEOUL -- The Seoul city government said Wednesday it is offering 800 billion won (US$721 million) in low-interest loans to small businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
Acting Seoul Mayor Seo Jeong-hyup unveiled the plan during a press briefing, saying small business owners can apply for up to 30 million won at a 0.56 percent annual interest rate.
