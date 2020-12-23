Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Samsung Heavy-ship order

Samsung wins 815 bln-won order to build 4 LNG ships from Africa

13:44 December 23, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co., the world's second-biggest shipbuilder by orders, said Wednesday it has won a 815 billion-won (US$734 million) order to build four liquefied natural gas ships for an African customer.

Samsung Heavy plans to supply the ships by May 2024, the company said.

Since Monday, the company has won orders to build eight LNG carriers with a total value of 1.6 trillion won.

The shipbuilder has so far won $5.5 billion worth of orders this year, which accounts for around 65 percent of its annual goal of $8.4 billion.

This undated file photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. shows an LNG ship built by the shipbuilder. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK