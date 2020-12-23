Korea Shipbuilding bags 612 bln-won orders to build 3 LNG carriers
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., the world's leading shipbuilding group, said Wednesday it has won 612 billion-won (US$552 million) worth of orders to build three liquefied natural gas (LNG) ships.
The company plans to supply two LNG ships to Bermuda by November 2023, along with the other one to Panama by August 2024.
Since Monday, the company has won orders to build nine LNG ships, with the combined value at 1.82 trillion won.
With the latest deals, the shipbuilder now has won $10 billion worth of orders for this year, meeting 91 percent of its annual target of $11 billion.
Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., one of three shipbuilding affiliates of the holding company, will build the three LNG carriers. Two other shipbuilding affiliates are Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co.
