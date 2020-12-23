K League 1's Gangwon FC to acquire reigning 2nd division MVP
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- K League 1's Gangwon FC are set to acquire the reigning second-division MVP, An Byong-jun, who has represented North Korea internationally, sources said Wednesday
Gangwon FC have reached an agreement with Suwon FC to bring in forward An in exchange for midfielder Lee Yeong-jae, with the deal pending physicals for both players, according to the sources.
Japan-born An led all K League 2 players in 2020 with 21 goals. He was voted the K League 2 MVP, becoming the first player of North Korean descent to win an MVP in South Korean football at any level.
An also scored the winner as Suwon FC beat Gyeongnam FC in the promotion playoff match on Nov. 29, helping his club return to the top division for the first time since 2016.
The 30-year-old was in the final year of his deal with Suwon.
An is currently in Japan, but he's scheduled to be back in South Korea this weekend. After serving his mandatory, two-week quarantine, An will then undergo his physical to finalize his transfer.
The news of An's impending arrival comes a day after Gangwon FC named Lee Young-pyo, former FIFA World Cup hero for South Korea, as their new CEO. This is the first foray into football administration for Lee, one of the country's most successful and beloved players in the 2000s.
Going the other way in the deal is the 26-year-old midfielder Lee Yeong-jae, who fills Suwon's need in midfield with his offensive instincts and his ability to cover a lot of ground.
