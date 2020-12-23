Moon replaces 10 vice minister-level officials
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- President Moon-in has replaced 10 vice minister-level officials, including those at the foreign and education ministries, Cheong Wa Dae announced Wednesday.
Choi Jong-moon, former ambassador to France, has been tapped as second vice foreign minister, and Jung Jong-chul, the education ministry's director of planning and coordination, has been named vice education minster.
Kim Jeong-bae, the culture ministry's director of planning and coordination, has been promoted to the ministry's second vice minister, and Park Young-bum, presidential secretary for agriculture and fisheries, has been named vice agriculture minister.
Moon appointed Ryu Keun-kwan, an economics professor at Seoul National University, as head of Statistics Korea, and Kang Eun-ho, former deputy head of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), as DAPA's new chief.
Also, Kim Hyun-mo, deputy head of the Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA), has been tapped as CHA's new chief, while Yoon Hyeung-jung, cyber intelligence secretary at Cheong Wa Dae's National Security Office, has been named first deputy director of the National Intelligence Service.
Bae Ki-chan, a member of the peace and prosperity subcommittee of the presidential policy planning committee, has been named secretary general of the National Unification Advisory Council, and Lee Jae-kwan, head of the interior ministry's local decentralization bureau, has been named as head of the Appeals Commission.
