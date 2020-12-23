Vice FM expresses concerns to China over warplanes' entry into KADIZ
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun expressed concern Wednesday over the entry of Chinese warplanes into South Korea's air defense identification zone this week when he held a video call with his Chinese counterpart, a foreign ministry official said.
On Tuesday, four Chinese military aircraft and 15 Russian planes unilaterally entered the zone during what appeared to be their combined training, though none breached South Korea's territorial airspace, according to Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
"During the videoconference, they discussed the matter in terms of how to manage and improve the situation," the official said on condition of anonymity of Choi's talks with his Chinese counterpart, Le Yucheng.
The foreign ministry later issued a press release saying that the two sides agreed to continue close communication regarding "what can mutually be regarded as a sensitive matter."
At the talks, the vice ministers also agreed to further promote high-level exchanges and communication in "various ways," such as in-person or online engagement, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seoul and Beijing have been in talks to arrange a visit to Seoul by Chinese President Xi Jinping, but his trip has been delayed due to the third wave of the pandemic here.
"The two vice ministers shared an understanding on the importance of summit- and high-level exchanges for the development of South Korea-China ties, and agreed to further promote high-level exchanges and cooperation in various ways, including face-to-face and non-face-to-face methods," the ministry said.
The two sides also agreed to faithfully implement a series of agreements that Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi reached during Wang's visit here last month.
The agreements include the launch of a joint committee on the future development of bilateral relations.
