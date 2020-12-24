Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:29 December 24, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 24.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'Chung Kyung-sim colluded with Cho Kuk in daughter's admission fraud' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Chung Kyung-sim arrested on admission fraud charges (Kookmin Daily)
-- Chung Kyung-sim sentenced to 4 years in prison, 7 of listed activities for college admission ruled bogus (Donga Ilbo)
-- Chung Kyung-sim found guilty of admission fraud, arrested in court (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Chung Kyung-sim found guilty of all admission fraud-related charges, sentenced to 4 years in prison (Segye Times)
-- Chung Kyung-sim colluded with Cho Kuk, 'betraying faith in fair society' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Chung Kyung-sim found guilty of collusion with Cho Kuk, arrested in court (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Chung Kyung-sim found guilty of all admission fraud-related charges, sentenced to 4 years in prison, arrested in court (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Disrupting fair competition rule,' Chung Kyung-sim given harsh punishment (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea unlikely to get Pfizer vaccine next year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- LG Electronics jumping on future cars, working with Magna (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Flights from U.K. to Korea are halted through Dec. 31 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Cho Kuk's wife jailed for 4 years for forgery, illegal investment (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul on alert over new virus variant from UK (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK