(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 24)

Chung Kyung-sim, wife of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, was sentenced to four years in jail in the Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday. The judge accepted the prosecution's arguments that Chung orchestrated the fabrication of her daughter's qualifications for college admissions. The court also found Chung guilty of illegal activities with a private equity fund and ordered her to compensate losses caused to investors. After the court's ruling, Chung was arrested. The court's ruling could suggest the former justice minister will be found guilty in a separate trial later on. The court's decision also means that Cho and his followers' hysterical accusations against the prosecution do not hold up in court.