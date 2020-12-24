(2nd LD) Court grants injunction against suspension of top prosecutor
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl was reinstated Thursday after a court granted an injunction against his suspension by the justice minister amid feuds over prosecution reforms and politically sensitive probes.
The decision by the Seoul Administrative Court amounts to a setback for Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, who has been at odds with Yoon for months.
On Dec. 16, the ministry suspended Yoon from duty for two months due to four counts of alleged misconduct, including the surveillance of judges hearing cases involving former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and some presidential officials. President Moon Jae-in immediately endorsed the order.
"I will do my best to defend the spirit of the Constitution, the rule of law and common sense," Yoon said, expressing his thanks for the court's decision.
He is likely to start work Saturday, prosecution officials said.
Yoon filed an injunction on Dec. 17, along with a separate administrative lawsuit against the decision, claiming that the disciplinary session had procedural errors and the allegations against him were not true.
He also argued the measure to bar him from performing his duty seriously undermined the values of political impartiality and independence at the prosecution. Also major investigations, including a probe into the controversial closure of the Wolsong-1 nuclear reactor, could be dealt a serious setback, he added.
Refuting Yoon's claims, the justice ministry argued the measure observed procedural due process and was taken in accordance with the president's rights and responsibility under the Constitution.
Earlier in the day, the court convened a second round of hearing to review Yoon's injunction request. The first hearing took place Tuesday.
Among the issues discussed at the hearing included whether the suspension caused "irreparable damage," how it affected public interest and whether there have been procedural flaws in the process leading up to the disciplinary decision.
His two-year term was scheduled to finish in July next year.
On Dec. 1, the same court granted a preliminary injunction to halt his temporary removal imposed by Justice Minister Choo over allegations of a series of misconduct. The ministry, undeterred, proceeded with its disciplinary panel discussions twice to eventually discipline him.
Political parties showed mixed reactions to Thursday's ruling.
The ruling Democratic Party expressed regret, saying the decision failed to reflect the seriousness of his alleged misdeeds and would deepen political division among the public.
The main opposition People Power Party welcomed the order, saying it fended off the government's attempt to tame the prosecution in the name of reforms.
