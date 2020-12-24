5 automakers to recall over 210,000 vehicles
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea, BMW, Audi and two other companies will voluntarily recall over a combined 210,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
This is the latest in a series of recall plans for local and overseas carmakers and importers of foreign vehicles.
The five companies, comprising GM Korea Co., BMW Group Korea, Audi-Volkswagen Korea, Nissan Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) Korea, are recalling 76 models amounting to 210,738 units, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
The problems include a faulty control unit for automatic transmission in GM's Chevrolet Lacetti, a flawed timing chain in BMW's 44 models and a faulty cam shaft control system of Audi's A6 series vehicles, it said.
The companies have begun to provide or will offer repair and replacement services. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
