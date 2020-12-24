Go to Contents
Recommended #COVID-19 vaccines

S. Korea signs deals to purchase vaccines from Janssen, Pfizer: PM

08:54 December 24, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has signed deals with global drugmakers, Janssen and Pfizer, to purchase COVID-19 vaccines with a plan to start vaccinations in the second quarter of 2021, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Thursday.

Under the contracts, it will bring in 6 million doses from Janssen and 10 million from Pfizer, Chung said during an interagency meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic response.

The government is scheduled to start offering shots of Janssen's vaccine in the second quarter of next year, he added.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (Yonhap)

