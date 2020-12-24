S. Korean stocks trade higher late Thurs. morning on vaccine deals
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Thursday morning as the country clinched additional deals to purchase COVID-19 vaccines, buoying hopes for a faster-than-expected economic recovery.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 22.29 points, or 0.81 percent, to 2,782.11 as of 11:20 a.m.
The key index started off firm after Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the country signed deals to buy COVID-19 vaccines from U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen.
South Korea struck a deal for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine last month.
The government plans to sign a deal for Moderna's vaccine next month and start its vaccination program in the second quarter of next year.
The country has experienced a surge in new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, prompting the government to roll out stronger antivirus measures, such as banning private gatherings of five or more people.
Most large caps in Seoul traded higher.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped 2.44 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rose 0.43 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem advanced 1.12 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI added 1.08 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, rose 1.08 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics edged up 0.25 percent, while Celltrion slipped 1.69 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver fell 0.53 percent, and rival Kakao lost 0.53 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,104.3 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.6 won from the previous session's close.
