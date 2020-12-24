Incheon United extend striker Mugosa for 2 more seasons
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean football club Incheon United said Thursday they've extended striker Stefan Mugosa for two more years.
The K League 1 club didn't disclose financial details of the new deal, which they called a "Christmas present" for their supporters. It will keep Mugosa in Incheon through 2023. Incheon did say Mugosa will be the highest-paid player on the team.
The Montenegrin striker has been with Incheon since 2018, following stops in his native Montenegro, Germany and Moldova.
Mugosa has scored 45 goals in 91 matches over three seasons with Incheon and has led the club in goals in each of his three seasons. He netted 19 goals in 2018 and 14 in 2019. He overcame a slow start to score 12 in a 2020 season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. He was named the Player of the Month for September after notching two hat tricks.
"He has given us so much, and we wanted to treat him like the club legend that he is," Incheon United CEO Jeon Dal-soo said.
With 45 goals and 11 assists, Mugosa already has the most offensive points in club history.
Incheon said Mugosa will return to South Korea on Friday and serve his 14-day quarantine before reporting to their offseason training camp in January.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)