Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
Unification ministry drafting guidelines on leafleting ban to clarify 'scope of application': official
SEOUL -- The unification ministry is drafting guidelines on a recently legislated ban on sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets into North Korea to provide a clear interpretation of the law before it goes into effect, an official said Thursday.
The amendment to the Development of Inter-Korean Relations Act, which passed the National Assembly and the Cabinet earlier this month, has raised concerns among critics, including some U.S. lawmakers, that it could hurt freedom of expression and undercut efforts to send outside information into the reclusive North.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korean stocks break 2,800 ceiling to fresh high on vaccine deals
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks broke the 2,800 mark for the first time Thursday to close at an all-time high, as the country's additional deals to purchase COVID-19 vaccines boosted hopes for a faster-than-expected economic recovery. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 47.04 points, or 1.7 percent, to close at 2,806.86.
-----------------
S. Korea aims to reduce plastic waste 20 pct by 2025
SEOUL -- South Korea aims to reduce its plastic waste by 20 percent by 2025 by scaling down the output of plastic products and increasing the recycling rate, the Ministry of Environment said Thursday.
Under the ambitious environmental policy goal approved in an interagency policy coordination meeting, the nation also aims to raise its plastic recycling rate from the current 54 percent to 70 percent by 2025, the ministry said.
-----------------
Sunset, sunrise events banned at national parks to stem COVID-19
SEOUL -- All sunset and sunrise events will be banned at national parks across the country until early next month, the Ministry of Environment said Thursday, in accordance with the government's special anti-COVID-19 measures.
The ban will be in effect from Thursday to Jan. 3, the ministry said, noting violators will be fined over 100,000 won (US$90).
-----------------
S. Korea reports 3 more suspected cases of highly pathogenic bird flu
SEOUL -- South Korea on Thursday reported three more suspected cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza cases from two local farms.
Authorities have identified a suspected H5 strain of avian influenza from a farm in Namwon, North Jeolla Province, and two other farms in the adjacent city of Gurye, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
-----------------
(END)