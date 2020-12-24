First shipment of Moderna vaccine for USFK to arrive Friday: sources
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USKF) is expected to receive the first shipment of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine Friday, sources said.
The COVID-19 vaccine, which has been approved for emergency use, is likely to arrive at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, at around 10 a.m., according to the sources.
The number of doses to be shipped was not immediately known.
USFK commander Gen. Robert Abrams said Wednesday that his command will begin to receive and administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine "over the next few days," and the initial inoculations will go to frontline health care workers and first responders.
The U.S. Department of Defense said earlier that Allgood Army Community Hospital inside Camp Humphreys in South Korea will be one of four sites outside the continental U.S. that will receive the initial vaccination.
