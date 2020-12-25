(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 25)

Over the past years, it has been negligent on carrying out restructuring and preparing for the era of electric and hydrogen-powered cars. Under pressure from President Moon Jae-in's administration, which is tilted toward labor interests, it has reemployed about 2,000 workers who were laid off when the company went through the first court receivership, resulting in exacerbating its financial difficulties. Mahindra's flip-flop on its pledge to inject fresh capital into SsangYong appears based on calculations that the Moon government will not let the company go belly up.