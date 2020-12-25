Go to Contents
Churches meet online, streets deserted on 1st Christmas since COVID-19 in S. Korea

17:07 December 25, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- This year's Christmas on Friday was unlikely any other, as the raging coronavirus pandemic forced churches to hold services online and kept people off the streets on a typically bustling and cheerful holiday.

The landmark Myeongdong Cathedral in central Seoul held its Christmas Mass virtually for the first time, with only 15 people, including staff, in attendance to comply with the government's antivirus measures. Most congregants participated through a live broadcast.

People pray in front of Myeongdong Cathedral in central Seoul on Dec. 25, 2020. (Yonhap)
South Korean Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung places a statue of baby Jesus into a manger during a rite held at Myeongdong Cathedral in central Seoul on Dec. 24, 2020. (Yonhap)

"I feel sad that COVID-19 shows no signs of abating," Archbishop of Seoul Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung said in his Christmas message. "I believe it is a time to show greater care and brotherly love to those who are neglected and poor."

South Korea reported a record 1,241 new cases of the coronavirus the previous day as the government continued to weigh the need to raise its social distancing scheme to the highest Level 3.

The greater Seoul area is currently under Level 2.5, while most other parts of the nation are under Level 2.

"This year, because of COVID-19, my child couldn't go to school and I had a lot of worries," Yoo Sang-cheon, a 45-year-old father, said at the cathedral with his second-grade son. "I hope next year we'll have no coronavirus worries."

At Somang Presbyterian Church, one of the largest churches in the country located in southern Seoul, doors were shut and pews were empty, leaving only six choralists singing hymns for a virtual service.

Outside the chapel doors, church members had posted notes saying, "I miss you, God," and "I wait for the day these doors will open wide and I will pray."

Worshipers (on screen) take part in an online Christmas service at Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul on Dec. 25, 2020, due to the spread of the new coronavirus. (Yonhap)

The food alleys near Gangnam Station in southern Seoul were deserted if not for the motorcycles making deliveries.

A 32-year-old, surnamed Jeong, held take-out sushi in one hand and a cake in the other as he walked the alleys with his wife.

"We wanted something special to eat because it's Christmas, but in order to refrain from eating out we got take-out and are going home," he said.

"The empty streets look lonely but I'm relieved because it means that people are being careful," he added.

The scene was similar in the hip neighborhood around Hongdae.

A restaurant worker said sales had dropped by more than half compared to the end of last year.

"I think people are staying home even more because they figure it will be crowded on Christmas," he said.

A major shopping street is almost vacant in Seoul on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2020, amid fears of the coronavirus. (Yonhap)
A major shopping street is almost vacant in Seoul on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2020, amid fears of the coronavirus. (Yonhap)

