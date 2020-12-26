Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 26.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon apologizes to public for 'confusion' over top prosecutor's suspension (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon apologizes over top prosecutor's suspension, expected to accept Choo's resignation next week (Kookmin Daily)
-- Seoul Dongbu Detention Center reports 288 more coronavirus infections (Donga Ilbo)
-- Daily cases hit all-time high of 1,241 while gov't hesitant about Level 3 distancing (Segye Times)
-- Moon apologizes to public for 'confusion' after court grants injunction against top prosecutor's suspension (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon apologizes to public over top prosecutor's suspension (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon says he respects court decision, apologizes for public confusion over Yoon's suspension (Hankyoreh)
-- Daily new high of 1,241 coronavirus cases outpaces disease chief's prediction (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon apologizes, yet renews call for prosecution to 'self-reflect' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung retakes No. 1 spot as global chipmaker in terms of market cap (Korea Economic Daily)
