-- Moon apologizes to public for 'confusion' over top prosecutor's suspension (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon apologizes over top prosecutor's suspension, expected to accept Choo's resignation next week (Kookmin Daily)

-- Seoul Dongbu Detention Center reports 288 more coronavirus infections (Donga Ilbo)

-- Daily cases hit all-time high of 1,241 while gov't hesitant about Level 3 distancing (Segye Times)

-- Moon apologizes to public for 'confusion' after court grants injunction against top prosecutor's suspension (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon apologizes to public over top prosecutor's suspension (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Moon says he respects court decision, apologizes for public confusion over Yoon's suspension (Hankyoreh)

-- Daily new high of 1,241 coronavirus cases outpaces disease chief's prediction (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Moon apologizes, yet renews call for prosecution to 'self-reflect' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Samsung retakes No. 1 spot as global chipmaker in terms of market cap (Korea Economic Daily)

