Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

09:18 December 26, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 26.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon apologizes to public for 'confusion' over top prosecutor's suspension (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon apologizes over top prosecutor's suspension, expected to accept Choo's resignation next week (Kookmin Daily)
-- Seoul Dongbu Detention Center reports 288 more coronavirus infections (Donga Ilbo)
-- Daily cases hit all-time high of 1,241 while gov't hesitant about Level 3 distancing (Segye Times)
-- Moon apologizes to public for 'confusion' after court grants injunction against top prosecutor's suspension (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon apologizes to public over top prosecutor's suspension (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon says he respects court decision, apologizes for public confusion over Yoon's suspension (Hankyoreh)
-- Daily new high of 1,241 coronavirus cases outpaces disease chief's prediction (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon apologizes, yet renews call for prosecution to 'self-reflect' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung retakes No. 1 spot as global chipmaker in terms of market cap (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK