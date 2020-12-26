Saturday's weather forecast
09:00 December 26, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/-1 Cloudy 10
Incheon 07/02 Cloudy 10
Suwon 08/-2 Sunny 10
Cheongju 08/-2 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 09/-2 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 06/-8 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 10/00 Sunny 0
Jeonju 09/-1 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 10/-1 Sunny 20
Jeju 12/05 Cloudy 30
Daegu 10/-3 Sunny 20
Busan 10/01 Sunny 20
