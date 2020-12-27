Sunday's weather forecast
09:00 December 27, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 10/03 Cloudy 30
Incheon 09/04 Cloudy 30
Suwon 10/01 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 09/00 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 09/-1 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 07/-3 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 12/04 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 09/01 Sunny 60
Gwangju 08/02 Sunny 60
Jeju 14/09 Rain 80
Daegu 08/-1 Sunny 60
Busan 10/04 Sunny 60
