Sunday's weather forecast

09:00 December 27, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/03 Cloudy 30

Incheon 09/04 Cloudy 30

Suwon 10/01 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 09/00 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 09/-1 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 07/-3 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 12/04 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 09/01 Sunny 60

Gwangju 08/02 Sunny 60

Jeju 14/09 Rain 80

Daegu 08/-1 Sunny 60

Busan 10/04 Sunny 60

(END)

