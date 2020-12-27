(4th LD) S. Korean posthumously tests positive for COVID-19 after return from Britain, variant possibility being examined
SEOUL/SUWON, South Korea, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- An elderly South Korean man, who recently returned from Britain, has posthumously tested positive for COVID-19, with three of his family members confirmed to have contracted the virus, officials said Sunday.
The infections prompted authorities to look into whether they were infected with a new variant of the new coronavirus fast spreading in the European country. South Korea has so far reported no case of the mutated virus from Britain.
The Central Disease Control Headquarters said that test results on whether the virus is the new variant are expected to come out as early as this week.
The man in his 80s had remained in self-quarantine at his home in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, after he and two family members arrived from Britain on Dec. 13. He died Saturday morning at a hospital after experiencing cardiac arrest.
Samples from the man's body revealed that he was positive with COVID-19.
Two family members who arrived from Britain together with the deceased man initially tested negative. The other, who arrived from Britain on Dec. 8, also tested negative.
Following his death, the three underwent virus tests again and were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 on Sunday. Two of them have been in self quarantine while the other was recently released from self-isolation.
The country has halted all flights from Britain until Dec. 31 after the European nation reported a new COVID-19 variant that is believed to spread much faster.
The new strain is believed to transmit 50 to 70 percent faster than any other variant found in the United Kingdom, according to Britain's preliminary research outcome.
