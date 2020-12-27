PM says current distancing measures already tougher than Level 3, urges strict adherence
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- Some of the special distancing measures currently in place are even stronger than those required under the highest Level 3 of social distancing, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Sunday, a strong indication that the government is likely to stick to the current level.
Chung's remarks came shortly before the government's decision on whether to raise social distancing to the highest level from the current Level 2.5.
"The special measure that we are already implementing includes steps that are even tougher than that of Level 3 social distancing," Chung said during an interagency meeting on the COVID-19 response. "I once again earnestly call on people to continue to join in and cooperate with (anti-virus measures)."
Last week, the government enforced more stringent antivirus measures, including a nationwide ban on private gatherings of five or more people, and closures of ski slopes and other winter sports facilities, as well as popular year-end tourist attractions, until Jan. 3.
Authorities opted to impose tougher special measures instead of elevating the official social distancing scheme in the capital area from 2.5 to Level 3, despite having reported over 1,000 daily confirmed cases for multiple days, due to fears of an economic slowdown.
