Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't determined to complete vaccination within 6 months (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Small businesses, mom-and-pop stores to be granted subsidy of up to 3 mln won (Kookmin Daily)

-- President Moon meets with ruling party chairman Lee to discuss possible Cabinet reshuffle (Donga Ilbo)

-- President Moon to replace 4 minsters today (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't to give 3 mln won to struggling small business owners (Segye Times)

-- Cheong Wa Dae to conduct partial reshuffle, including chief secretary (Chosun Ilbo)

-- New COVID-19 variant spreads worldwide, Japan bans foreign arrivals (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 3 mln won given to fitness centers, karaoke centers; 2 mln won to restaurants, coffee shops (Hankyoreh)

-- Cabinet reshuffle looms (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't to provide up to 3 mln won to small businesses (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 2.72 mln people live below poverty line (Korea Economic Daily)

