(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 28)

Then DP Chairman Lee Nak-yon attacked the court for raising concerns and talked about the "judiciary's domination of state affairs." His comment represents a denunciation of a judge's ruling to stop Yoon's two-month suspension. Even though Chairman Lee may have felt the need to make such strong remarks to get support from hard-line pro-Moon lawmakers for his presidential bid, he went too far. That's not all. After the Seoul Central District Court sentenced Prof. Chung Kyung-sim, the wife of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, to four years in jail for corruption, DP legislators started proclaiming, "It is time to reform the judicial branch!" It is utterly disappointing that a ruling party attacks a court just because it did not like its ruling. Needless to say, that is an undemocratic attitude.