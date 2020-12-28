(3rd LD) S. Korea confirms new highly pathogenic bird flu case at duck farm
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Monday confirmed a highly pathogenic H5N8 strain of bird flu in a southwestern duck farm, raising the total to 30.
The latest case was discovered in samples from a duck farm in Jeongeup, 250 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
Health authorities were culling poultry within a 3-km radius of the farm and issued a standstill order in poultry farms within a 10-km radius for 30 days, the ministry said.
The country has reported 30 farm-related avian influenza cases since late November, including an infection from a guest ranch.
South Jeolla Province accounted for eight cases, and Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds the capital city, took up seven.
The latest case was confirmed from a duck farm in Gurye, 422 kilometers south of Seoul, on Sunday.
To prevent the further spread of the disease, South Korea has been speeding up the process to destroy birds from infected farms and their surrounding areas.
As of Monday, local authorities have culled around 9.6 million birds. All poultry within a 3-kilometer radius of infected farms are culled.
Meanwhile, 42 cases in wild birds have been confirmed since late October.
Authorities are investigating seven more suspected cases from wild bird habitats as well.
The domestic price of eggs and poultry, meanwhile, has been remaining stable despite the outbreak of the bird flu.
According to the data compiled by the ministry, the country's average price of eggs increased 1.3 percent over the first three-week period of December from a year earlier. The price of duck meat advanced 10.3 percent.
The price of chicken, on the other hand, shed 1.3 percent over the period due to oversupply, the ministry said.
