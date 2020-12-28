Go to Contents
Monday's weather forecast

09:05 December 28, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/04 Cloudy 20

Incheon 08/04 Cloudy 20

Suwon 10/02 Sunny 20

Cheongju 10/00 Sunny 20

Daejeon 12/00 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 09/-1 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 12/06 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 12/01 Sunny 20

Gwangju 14/02 Sunny 10

Jeju 15/09 Sunny 0

Daegu 12/00 Cloudy 0

Busan 15/06 Sunny 0

