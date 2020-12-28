Monday's weather forecast
09:05 December 28, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 10/04 Cloudy 20
Incheon 08/04 Cloudy 20
Suwon 10/02 Sunny 20
Cheongju 10/00 Sunny 20
Daejeon 12/00 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 09/-1 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 12/06 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 12/01 Sunny 20
Gwangju 14/02 Sunny 10
Jeju 15/09 Sunny 0
Daegu 12/00 Cloudy 0
Busan 15/06 Sunny 0
