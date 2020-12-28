KBO contenders still looking to complete foreign player puzzle as 2020 nears end

The mustachioed 27-year-old joins his former Oakland teammate Aaron Brooks in the Tigers' rotation. Brooks was one of the KBO's best starters in 2020, finishing third in ERA with 2.50 and second in walks and hits per innings pitched (WHIP) with 1.02. Brooks' season was cut short in late September when he had to return to the United States to attend to family matters, but the Tigers made another one-year commitment to the right-hander in November.

