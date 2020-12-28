N. Korea's paper emphasizes 'self-reliance' as 80-day campaign draws to end
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Monday urged stepped-up efforts for "self-reliance" as the year-end deadline approaches for its "80-day campaign" aimed at staving off the coronavirus pandemic and achieving economic development goals.
"Nobody will help us and want us to be strong and prosperous," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, said. "All we can trust is none other than our own power."
"The historical lesson learned from socialism campaign shows that achievements earned at the expense of blood could be lost overnight if we fail to grow our own power and depend upon others," the paper added.
North Korea has intensified calls for efforts to be independent of outside help in its economic development since early this year as leader Kim Jong-un expressed frustration with the little progress in easing or lifting sanctions amid stalled denuclearization talks with Washington.
In October, Kim ordered the launch of the "80-day campaign" to achieve the country's national and economic goals by the end of the year ahead of a rare party congress scheduled for January.
Kim has rejected any outside help despite multiple challenges facing his country, including the fallout from the protracted fight against the coronavirus pandemic and global sanctions.
He earlier acknowledged the failure in achieving the current economic development plans, saying a new development scheme will be unveiled at the upcoming party meeting.
