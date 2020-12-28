Claims over EV faulty parts soar in past 5 years
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- Claims over faulty parts in electric vehicles have soared in South Korea over the past five years, the transport ministry said Monday.
The number of registered EVs jumped to 131,923 units at the end of November this year from a meager 10,855 at the end of 2016, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
But at the same time, the number of claims for EV defective parts also surged to 276 from only six during the same period, the ministry said.
The government plans to provide 1.13 million pure EVs and 200,000 hydrogen fuel-cell EVs by 2025 as global carmakers are moving to fill their lineups with more electrified models.
Industry people say the government needs to increase the number of battery experts to investigate possible defective EVs and strengthen the charging infrastructure in order to boost EV sales.
