USFK to begin COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) will start administering its initial doses of a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, beginning with health care workers, officials said.
USFK received the first shipment of Moderna's vaccine on Friday as Camp Humphreys was chosen by the U.S. government as one of four sites outside the continental U.S. that will receive the initial vaccination.
"The inoculation will begin tomorrow on three locations -- our Pyeongtaek, Osan and Kunsan Bases," a USFK official said Monday. "According to our phased distribution plan, front-line health care workers and first responders will get the first opportunity."
The vaccine will be administered in three phases, and around 100 people will get the shot first, he added.
USFK commander Gen. Robert Abrams said earlier that his command is expected to receive additional shipments for all eligible USFK-affiliated community members as production and distribution increases.
The vaccine was authorized for emergency use and vaccination is voluntary, but the command strongly recommends its members receive the vaccine.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Moderna's vaccine earlier this month as the country's second COVID-19 vaccine after Pfizer's.
